HCMC keen on attracting Korean, Singapore visitors

HCMC has signed many cooperation agreements with South Korea on strengthening tourism promotion between the two countries in general, South Korea and the city particularly.
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) launches the SingapoReimagine Reopening campaign in HCMC last year to encourage tourists from Vietnam to return to the island country. (Photo: KK)

The HCMC Tourism Association recently had a working session with South Korea’s Chungcheongnam-do Province to promote typical cultural and tourism products of the southern metropolis to Korean people.

Singapore Tourism Board previously signed cooperative agreements with travel companies, such as Vietravel and Ben Thanh Tourist to attract Vietnamese visitors to Singapore.

The agreements will focus on developing MICE tourism, carrying out tourism marketing campaigns, providing financial support for destinations advertising and marketing in Singapore, and launching promotional programs to draw Vietnamese visitors.

Vietravel plans to bring 15,000 Vietnamese visitors to Singapore this year while Ben Thanh Tourists has offered a chain of new entertainment tours and promotional programs to travelers.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh

