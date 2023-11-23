HCMC issues financial support policy for land recovery cases

The HCMC People’s Committee has sent to the city People’s Council a resolution on the financial support rates for households and individuals while waiting for resettlement.



This regulation is developed to go along with the temporary residence policy when the State recovers residential land lots and houses or urgently relocates dwellers away from severely damaged apartment buildings with a high risk of collapse in the city.

Accordingly, in Zone 1, consisting of District 1, District 3, and District 5, households with 4 members and below are distributed VND8 million (US$330) per family per month. Those with more than 4 members obtain VND2 million ($82.6) per person per month but no more than VND24 million ($991) per family per month.

In Zone 2, namely the districts of 4, 6, 10, 11, Phu Nhuan, Binh Thanh, Tan Binh, and Go Vap, households with 4 members and below are delivered VND7 million ($289) per family per month. Those with more than 4 members obtain VND1.75 million ($72.3) per person per month but no more than VND21 million ($867) per family per month.

In Zone 3, comprising Thu Duc City and the districts of 7, 8, 12, Tan Phu, and Binh Tan, households with 4 members and below are delivered VND6 million ($248) per family per month. Those with more than 4 members obtain VND1.5 million ($62) per person per month but no more than VND18 million ($743.3) per family per month.

In Zone 4, consisting of the rural districts of Can Gio, Nha Be, Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, and Binh Chanh, households with 4 members and below are delivered VND5 million ($206.5) per family per month. Those with more than 4 members obtain VND1.25 million ($51.6) per person per month but no more than VND15 million ($619) per family per month.

The municipal People’s Committee stated that this financial aid for rental cost of temporary accommodation is introduced to strictly stipulate the help time and rates, eligible subjects according to each zone. This is the foundation for all state departments and agencies as well as the local leaders to carefully and transparently implement.

It is expected to contribute to accelerating land acquisition processes for construction projects and relocation of dwellers from seriously damaged apartment buildings for the sake of safety while still ensuring their rights.