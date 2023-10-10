HCMC Int’l Film Festival officially presented at BIFF 2023

The HCMC International Film Festival (HIFF) 2024 was presented at the Vietnam Night in the Busan International Film Festival 2023 in Busan, Korea on October 9.

The Vietnam Night saw the presence of more than 600 international delegates, including directors of international film festivals, filmmakers, directors, film production and distribution companies, movie experts, artists, and press agencies.

Speaking at the event, head of the Division of Arts under the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Tan Kiet said that HIFF's international premiere at Vietnam Night is an important step in bringing the Vietnamese movie industry to the world and building cultural exchange and cooperation between countries.

The HCMC International Film Festival 2024 will be organized for the first time on April 6- 13 next year, featuring a wide range of attractive and diversified activities with the participation of international artists and visitors, he added.

At the event, the HIFF 2024’s organization board invited Mr. Kim Dong-ho, the founder and former chairman of the Busan International Film Festival, to serve as honorary chairman of the HIFF 2024.

Vietnam Night also honored the reality television show “Hanh Trinh Ky Thu” (Let’s Feast Vietnam) which won the Best Reality & Variety awards at the Asia Content Awards and Global OTT Awards of the Busan International Film Festival.