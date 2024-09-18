HCMC increases essential goods supply for typhoon Yagi- ravaged provinces

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai has directed the strengthening of a sufficient supply of essential goods to support people in typhoon Yagi-hit localities.

Trucks carry various relief goods from Ho Chi Minh City to support the typhoon-affected people in the Northern localities.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned various municipal departments including the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Department of Education and Training, the Department of Transport, the Department of Construction, the Department of Health, the Department of Information and Communications, the Ho Chi Minh City Market Management Department along with the Ho Chi Minh City Electricity Corporation and the Saigon Water Supply Corporation (SAWACO) to proactively support food, essential goods, medicine and daily household items for households affected by typhoon Yagi, particularly those in isolated areas.

Besides, it is essential to repair their houses, schools, hospitals and educational materials damaged due to the typhoon; urgently clean up fallen trees from roads and resolve problems related to electricity, fresh water and telecommunications to ensure smooth production activities and daily life for residents; give instructions on implementing measures to prevent disease outbreaks after the storm and its aftermaths.

Previously, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had issued an urgent telegram to instruct the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee regarding this matter.

By Dong Son- Translated by Huyen Huong