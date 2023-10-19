HCMC hosts festival honoring Vietnamese cuisine culture

The “Glorifying Vietnamese Cuisine Culture” festival will take place at the Reunification Palace in HCMC on October 20-22.

The event organized by the HCMC Tourism Association in collaboration with the functional departments aims to honor the cuisine culture of regions throughout the country.

A wide range of activities will be held during the festival, such as granting a record to the map of Vietnamese cuisine introducing 189 dishes from 63 provinces and cities of the country, a signing ceremony on preserving and promoting Vietnamese culinary culture between the HCMC Tourism Association and partners, a food fair presenting dishes in regions across the country, a cooking contest, a display of traditional cakes and music performances.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Khanh, Chairwoman of the HCMC Tourism Association, said that the festival attracts around 100 display booths featuring hundreds of dishes from localities throughout the country. Visitors will have a chance to enjoy specialties made by professional chefs and culinary artisans of HCMC, provinces, and cities.

On this occasion, Khanh Han Group will launch a “Zero-dong startup” program to provide 500 support packages worth VND20 million each to needy people to open a street noodle store in three years.

The event is expected to attract 50,000 gastronomers.