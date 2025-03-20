HCMC hosts 3rd National Science and Technology Contest

The 2024-2025 National Science and Technology Contest for students has been officially launched in Ho Chi Minh City.

The 2024-2025 National Science and Technology Contest for students has been officially launched in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The 3rd edition of the contest is organized by the Ministry of Education and Training, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training.

The competition taking place from March 19 to 21 attracted 212 projects from 62 out of the 63 Departments of Education and Training and 12 universities and institutes, including 190 high school-level projects and 22 secondary school-level works.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the launching ceremony held at Ton Duc Thang University in District 7 on March 19, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People' Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, emphasized that the contest is a good playing field for students to develop creative thinking and approach practical science, turning their scientific dreams into reality. The event is also part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Head of the Steering Committee for the contest, Standing Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education and Training, Pham Ngoc Thuong, speaks at the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Steering Committee for the contest, Standing Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education and Training, Pham Ngoc Thuong, said that this year's competition is closely associated with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, by the Politburo on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation and innovation.

By Thu Tam—translated by Kim Khanh