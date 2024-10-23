HCMC hopes UNIDO to introduce investors to eco-industrial parks

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan received Deputy to the Director General and Managing Director of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Yuko Yasunaga in the city on October 22.

At the receiving ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan expressed gratitude to the UNIODO and other United Nations agencies for their significant support in the socio-economic development of Vietnam, especially HCMC.

He emphasized that the cooperation has contributed to stabilizing the economy, maintaining peace in the region, and enhancing Vietnam's position in the international arena.

HCMC has coordinated with the United Nations to promote gender equality, protect children's rights, and implement green transition projects.

The Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee highly appreciated the UNIDO’s support to assist the southern metropolis in carrying out industrial transformation programs, one of the key areas of the city’s development.

He said that HCMC has identified that industrial transformation is essential for sustainable development. The city is focusing on green growth and digital transformation with the government’s foundational policies and the businesses' role being decisive factors.

HCMC’s leaders hoped to continuously receive support from UNIDO and wished the organization would introduce potential investors to invest in the city's eco-industrial parks.

Deputy to the Director General and Managing Director of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Yuko Yasunaga acknowledged the leadership role of HCMC in the implementation of green transformation and the development of eco-industry.

He highly appreciated the city's goal of becoming one of the leading centers in the region for digital transformation and green growth by 2045.

He also highlighted the Vietnam workforce, especially high-skilled engineers. The UNIDO has been focusing on energy consumption optimization and the application of advanced technologies in businesses in Vietnam. Within the framework of the eco-industrial zone development project for the 2024-2030 period, Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park is supported by the UNIDO to receive the certificate to be recognized as a United Nations' eco-industrial zone.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh