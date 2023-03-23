HCMC hopes for more effective cooperation programs with JICA

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai hoped that the city and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will have more effective cooperation programs in many fields this year.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai said Ho Chi Minh City hopes that in the coming time, the city and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will have more effective cooperation programs in many fields, forming a new cooperation program in 2023, an important year in the two countries diplomatic relations at yesterday's farewell reception for Chief Representative of JICA Vietnam Office Shimizu Akira who has completed his term of service in the southern metropolis.

At the meeting, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee said that the city will continue to coordinate with the successor of Mr. Shimizu Akira and the JICA Vietnam Office for the continued implementation of cooperation projects in the city.

In the immediate future, Mr. Mai said that the construction of metro line 1 will be accelerated so that it can be completed by the end of 2023. Regarding the project to improve the water environment in Ho Chi Minh City, the expanded wastewater treatment plant project is expected to be inaugurated in the middle of the year. The above two projects are both works to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan.

In 2023, Japan and Vietnam celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, so Mr. Shimizu Akira hoped that city leaders will continue supporting JICA so that the projects are completed in accordance with the plan. JICA Vietnam Office also waits for the resumption of periodical dialogues between JICA Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City leaders soon, to solve existing difficulties and implement new cooperation programs.