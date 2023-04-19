HCMC honors outstanding women with disabilities

HCMC yesterday held a ceremony to honor outstanding women with disabilities on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Vietnam Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The Women's Union of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday organized the program ‘Beauty of the Crescent Moon’ 18 with the presence of Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu .

Speaking at the program, Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Chairman Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran said that over the past time, the Women's Unions at all levels have had many practical and humane activities to take care of and help women with disabilities citywide.

According to Ms. Tran, the union has launched a program in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Blind Association from 2022 to 2027, the project 938, the project 939. Moreover, the union has been giving financial support to women with disabilities for developing their household economy in addition to seeking jobs for them while providing vocational training to many of them.

Last but not least, the union has repaired and constructed houses of love for disabled women as well as provided medical examination and treatment with the aim to ensure the rights of women with disabilities, creating equality in social activities.

In addition, associations at all levels have been paying attention to raising the capacity of women with disabilities in the community to help them have a positive attitude and have the opportunity to integrate and develop. Specifically, the association has lent loans to 1,052 disabled members with a total amount of more than VND 8.7 billion.

According to Ms. Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran, in response to the interest and love of associations, many women with disabilities have become more confident, constantly striving, striving to rise to their fate with all their energy.

Ms. Tran was delighted because many disabled women have become good examples for the community. Besides, they have assumed responsibility for raising children and building a happy family. Despite facing many difficulties in life, special women are still energetic to overcome everything to raise their children to be human and build a cultural family.

At the program, an exhibition of outstanding photos of women overcoming difficulties to become good examples in the community was displayed. Visitors can buy some items from booths displaying and introducing products made by women with disabilities.

The Organizing Committee awarded certificates of merit from the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union to 25 outstanding women who have overcome their daily difficulties to contribute to the city’s development in 2023. Some 19 women with disabilities were given VND155 million to develop their family economy while 200 disadvantaged women were gifted.