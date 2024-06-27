Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC highly values relations with Chinese ministries and localities

SGGP

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung said that HCMC highly values relations with Chinese ministries and localities.

china.jpg
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung (R) gifts Vice Chairman Bianba Zhaxi

Vice Chairman Dung made the statement at a meeting with a delegation from the State Ethnic Affairs Commission of China led by Vice Chairman Bianba Zhaxi on the occasion of their visit to the southern largest city.

At the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung stressed that the Party Committee, the government and the people of Ho Chi Minh City always attach great importance to maintaining and developing relations with ministries and localities of China. The city Party Committee and the government hope to closely coordinate with the Chinese side to fully implement the strategic guidelines and common perceptions and important agreements reached between the leaders of the two parties and the two countries.

Regarding the orientation of cooperation between the two sides, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung proposed to maintain exchanges and cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh City Ethnic Affairs Committee and Ethnic Affairs Committees of localities of China in exchanging experiences in ethnic affairs work.

Vice Chairman of the State Ethnic Affairs Commission of China Bianba Zhaxi highly appreciated the achievements that Ho Chi Minh City has achieved in ethnic affairs work.

According to Mr. Bianba Zhaxi, the working program in Ho Chi Minh City aims to concretize cooperation activities under the cooperation agreement on ethnic affairs between the two countries signed at the end of last year. Mr. Bianba Zhaxi said that both parties' Party and Government attach great importance to ethnic affairs work and have many policies for ethnic minorities. Mr.Bianba Zhaxi affirmed that he would strive to concretize the cooperative relationship on ethnic affairs between the Ethnic Affairs Commissions of the two countries.

By Thanh Hang - Translated by Dan Thuy

Tags

Vice Chairman Bianba Zhaxi cooperation agreement on ethnic affairs

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn