HCMC High Command officers, soldiers promoted to military ranks

174 officers and soldiers of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command this morning received decisions on increases of military ranks and salaries.

On Monday morning, the Standing Committee of the Military Party Committee hosted a conference to announce and grant decisions on promotion to military rank and salary increase for defense officers and professional soldiers with the participation of Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Member of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command.

Pursuant to the decision of the Ministry of National Defense and Military Region 7, 174 officers and soldiers were raised in military ranks and salaries.

At the conference, the head of HCMC High Command handed over the decisions to raise military ranks and salaries for 101 officers and soldiers. The remaining 73 decisions will be authorized to the units for granted.

Speaking at the conference, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam asked these individuals who are promoted through the military ranks and salary increases to continue upholding their spirit, responsibility and capacity on their tasks. Besides, it is important to rise up to build comprehensively strong leading agencies and units to successfully perform all assigned tasks.

