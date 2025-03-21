HCMC has many advantages to build multi-purpose high-tech center

Experts agreed that constructing a multi-purpose high-tech center in Ho Chi Minh City is an inevitable trend, as the city currently has numerous advantages for establishing such a facility.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee states at the workshop

A scientific workshop entitled 'Building a Multi-Purpose High-Tech Center in Ho Chi Minh City' was convened today by the Department of Science and Technology, Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies, and Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park. The workshop was presided over by Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

At the workshop, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc said that Ho Chi Minh City is a vital economic driver for the nation. However, he noted that the city's economic development has shown signs of reaching a threshold, indicating the need for a new breakthrough.

According to Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, the southern largest city has strengths in high-tech industry, playing the role of a center for creative knowledge, scientific research and technology transfer.

He emphasized the necessity for meticulous deliberation in the planning and execution of a multi-purpose high-tech center in Ho Chi Minh City, advocating for a strategic approach that maximizes the utilization of the city's extant infrastructure.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology Lam Dinh Thang said that the city currently has large-scale concentrated technology zones, including Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP), Quang Trung Software Park, Biotechnology Center and a digital technology operating area. However, these zones lack connectivity and information sharing with each other.

Strategically situated, SHTP is poised to become a multifaceted high-tech park - a hub where technology, innovation, and sustainable development converge, making a vital contribution to Vietnam's economic and industrial transformation.

In discussing the proposed multi-purpose high-tech center, Deputy Director Vu Chi Kien of Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies stressed that the land selected for the center must have strong transportation links to the city's urban hubs and commercial gateways if the project is to move forward.

A view of the workshop

Mr. Vu Chi Kien proposed that public investment be directed towards the creation of state-of-the-art infrastructure, adhering to international benchmarks, to facilitate the attraction of global technology sector investments. He also advocated for the implementation of a sophisticated governance framework, tailored to the unique operational requirements of the center.

Head Nguyen Ky Phung of the SHTP Management Board outlined key solutions for realizing the multi-purpose high-tech center strategy in Ho Chi Minh City. These include the ongoing development and refinement of mechanisms and policies to support science, technology, and innovation, the accelerated establishment of a science and technology park within SHTP, and the creation of the city's institute of information technology and innovation.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Anh Quan