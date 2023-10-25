HCMC has granted 800 pink books to religious institutions since 2005

The total number of pink books provided by HCMC to religious institutions since 2005 has exceeded 800, encompassing a total land area of over 2 million square meters.

On October 25, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony to bestow land use rights, property ownership rights for houses, and assets attached to land (commonly known as "pink books") upon six religious institutions.

Last August, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment also granted 30 pink books to 30 religious institutions. With the issuance of these pink books, the total number of pink books provided by HCMC to religious institutions since 2005 has exceeded 800, encompassing a total land area of over 2 million square meters.

At the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang, Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of HCMC, expressed that their goal is to promptly provide certificates to religious organizations, allowing them to obtain pink books and fulfill their rights and obligations. Some religious organizations have been using land for a long time and want to make repairs, yet they lack pink books. That is a matter of concern for them as well.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Tran Xuan Dien, Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Department, remarked that the issuance of over 800 pink books to religious establishments in recent times demonstrates the commitment of HCMC's leadership and the dedication of city officials and employees of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, as well as those in districts, wards, and communes.