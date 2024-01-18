HCMC has 2,908 Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space institutions

Mr. Le Hong Son, Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of HCMC Propaganda and Education Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, speaks at the meeting.

During the meeting on January 17, Mr. Le Hong Son, Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of HCMC Propaganda and Education Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, reported that after two years of implementing Resolution 01 issued by the Politburo regarding the continued execution of Directive 05, there has been a positive shift in the awareness and actions of officials and party members in the city.

Various regions and organizations have invested in imagery and documentation and reserved the most solemn places for displaying, exhibiting, and establishing cultural spaces to actively contribute to the development and shaping of Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space. Up to now, HCMC boasts a total of 2,908 Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space institutions.

To intensify the commitment to study and emulate Uncle Ho's ideology and lifestyle, Mr. Le Van Minh, Secretary of District 10 Party Committee, shared that the district recently conducted a written competition titled "Uncle Ho's Teachings and Our Actions." The competition garnered active participation from numerous officials, party members, residents, students, and freelancers. Many submitted essays vividly expressed their passion and deep emotional connection to Uncle Ho.

Simultaneously, as part of the "The Simple Things" initiative, the HCMC Fatherland Front Committee has put forth practical ideas for effectively implementing Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, exploring diverse perspectives. In 2022, the city's Fatherland Front system successfully encouraged 94 religious establishments to disseminate information about the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space construction. In 2023, the city's Fatherland Front system continued mobilizing 113 religious establishments, 43 schools, four residential areas, and two boarding houses to actively engage in building Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

During the conference, representatives from different agencies and units showcased their dedication to studying and emulating Uncle Ho’s ideology and lifestyle within their respective organizations. This commitment was creatively expressed through methods such as songs, storytelling, the creation of Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, and the production of short films. These varied initiatives collectively reflected the profound admiration and affection held for Uncle Ho.

In his directive remarks at the conference, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, emphasized that the practice of studying and following Uncle Ho’s ideology and lifestyle has evolved into a tradition within the city's political system. The city's Party Committee consistently recognizes it as a fundamental, crucial, and continuous undertaking.

The implementation of Politburo Resolution 01 in the past two years has played an active role in combating and preventing the regression of political ideology, ethics, and lifestyle among officials and party members, particularly those in leadership positions. It has significantly contributed to shaping a cadre team characterized by political integrity, steadfastness, a willingness to think boldly, act decisively, and assume responsibility. These officials are wholeheartedly dedicated to the country and its people, swiftly and effectively addressing the pressing and prominent issues faced by citizens. Through innovative and creative approaches, numerous localities and units have successfully established remarkable Ho Chi Minh Cultural Spaces, creating a robust ripple effect within the political system and the city's population, especially within religious institutions.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai also stressed the imperative to continually elevate the quality and effectiveness of studying and following Uncle Ho’s ideology and lifestyle, especially by innovating leadership content and methods and prioritizing essential and focal tasks for the successful implementation of the local political missions. Through this, it will create positive motivation for effectively addressing critical issues within sectors, localities, agencies, and units. Especially, it is essential to fulfill the responsibility of serving as a role model of leaders at all levels of the Party Committee and government. Simultaneously, it is crucial to leverage the collective strength of national unity, transforming the city into a Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space where Uncle Ho's ideology, ethics, lifestyle, and career persistently exist, becoming a spiritual asset and a unique cultural value for the people, officials, and party members of the city named after Uncle Ho.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Bao Nghi