HCMC handles 10.3 million dossiers in first 6 months of 2023

This morning, the municipal People's Committee held a meeting of the Steering Committee for Administrative Reform to hear reports on the implementation of administrative reforms in the first six months of this year and reports on the results of developing a plan to implement Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI).

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Head of the Steering Committee, chaired the meeting.

At the meeting, Chairman Phan Van Mai asked heads of departments, agencies, and chairpersons of people's committees in districts to review the PAR plan in 2023. Heads of departments, agencies, and chairpersons of people's committees in districts must develop solutions to achieve the satisfactory achievement of administrative reform, focusing on implementing solutions to improve the DDCI index.

Mr. Mai requested to focus on fighting existing limitations in the past time as well as immediately implement the plan to improve the DDCI index. At the same time, state employees must strictly implement the Government’s Decree 104 amending decrees related to the submission and presentation of household registration books and paper temporary residence books when performing administrative procedures and providing public services.

Meeting participants reported that in the first 6 months of 2023, Ho Chi Minh City handled more than 10.2 million/10.3 million dossiers. The rate of dossiers processed on time reached over 99.8 percent and the overdue application rate accounted for 0.2 percent. The city has sent letters of apology to applicants for delayed processing of their dossiers.

In addition, it is necessary to be drastic in the synchronous implementation of the information system to handle administrative procedures of the city. He requested that by the end of this year, the city must complete the information system to handle administrative procedures in Ho Chi Minh City, connect it to the National Public Service Portal, the identity verification system, and the population database of the Ministry of Public Security as well as national databases of ministries and agencies.

Regarding the organizational structure and payroll, the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City requested the Director of the Department of Home Affairs to review and report to the Party Committee of the People's Committee. He emphasized that this is associated with mechanisms and policies on decentralization and authorization in the spirit of Resolution 98, so the requirements which were set out must be carried out well.

Furthermore, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai asked relevant units to review the backlog for effective implementation commenting that many backlogs of work have not been cleared up because of increased workload and loose management. Therefore, he asked heads of agencies, units and localities to supervise their subordinates.

According to the report of the Steering Committee, in the first 6 months of 2023, PAR work in Ho Chi Minh City has had practical results. The administration of PAR continues to be identified as a key work and is implemented drastically.

Party committees at all levels, heads of agencies and units at all levels have paid special attention to the implementation of the review, formulation and implementation of the PAR work plan. At the same time, they adopted drastic solutions to tackle existing limitations and gradually improve the PAR index of each agency and unit.

However, the PAR work in Ho Chi Minh City still has some shortcomings and limitations including staffing, downsizing and streamlining the apparatus have not been met. Plus, the rate of streamlined arrangement and merger of public non-business units has not been high, especially in the fields of education and health care. The disbursement rate of public investment capital has not reached the set plan.

In the coming time, Ho Chi Minh City will strengthen the inspection of administrative reform, inspection of official duties, and the implementation of the code of conduct in an unannounced direction. In particular, the city will take heed of the responsibility of heads in organizations during reforming administrative procedures and the results of implementing PAR targets.

What’s more, the city will carry out the survey and assessment of the satisfaction of dwellers and businesses about administrative services in addition to regularly monitoring while having solutions for delayed processing of people’s dossiers to improve residents’ satisfaction.

On the other hand, the city continues to simplify and recommend steps to cut red tape according to its competence, improve the quality of coordination, and the one-stop-shop mechanism between departments, agencies, people's committees in districts in handling administrative procedures and coordinating inter-agency activities in addition to connection with the National Public Service Portal, identity authentication system, population database of the Ministry of Public Security as well as national databases of ministries.

Last but not least, the city continues to implement synchronous solutions to exploit revenue, disburse public investment capital and carry out the project of building Ho Chi Minh City into a smart city and e-government building.