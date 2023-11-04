HCMC focuses on socio-economic growth associated with national defense, security

The National Defense Ministry’s inspection delegation yesterday held a conference to evaluate the results of implementing the Decree No. 21/2019 of the Government on defense zones in the city in the period 2019-2023.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai affirmed that the city would continue to thoroughly grasp and strictly implement regulations on strengthening the building of political and spiritual potential in the defense zones.

Especially, it is essential to promote the combination between socio-economic development and national defense and security, creating material and technical resources for building a solid defensive area.

The city will continue to prioritize the development of key economic sectors and fields with its potential and strengths; invest in modern infrastructure development and perform zoning and planning of economic, industrial and export processing zones in association with the master plan for national defense arrangements.

Besides, HCMC also will build armed forces with quantity and quality meeting requirements and direct the implementation of the task for building and operating in the city's defense area effectively and orderly.

On this occasion, the inspection delegation of the Ministry of National Defense focused on comprehensively reviewing and evaluating the implementation of the Decree No.21 of the Government.

Senior Lieutenant General Huynh Chien Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Head of the inspection delegation highly appreciated the achievements of Ho Chi Minh City in recent times.

The Ho Chi Minh City Defense Zone Steering Committee has thoroughly grasped and strictly implemented resolutions and conclusions of the Politburo, built a specific action program and planned the defensive area in accordance with the city's actual situation.

In the coming time, the committee needs to have coordination, exchange and consultancy from departments, agencies and armed forces in the city, soon disburse public investment and review delayed projects.