HCMC fights against corruption, group interests, negativity in legal enforcement

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued Directive No.1 on enhancing the quality of development, completing the legal system and organizing law enforcement.

At a meeting session of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control under the chair of Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Head of the Steering Committee (Photo: Viet Dung)

The directive aims to prevent corruption, group interests and partial interests.

Accordingly, the Municipal People’s Committee required the relevant units to proactively review the legal documents in fields managed by the departments, sectors, districts and Thu Duc City to consider the suitability with the applied legal system and the current requirements; identify the difficulties and obstacles, thereby determining the need for amending, supplementing and promulgating new documents.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City directed to enhance the effectiveness of legal implementation and boost the activities of monitoring the legal implementation status. Notably, it is important to host dialogues with enterprises and people related to difficulties and obstacles on law and policy enforcement.

In addition, the Municipal People’s Committee also required to strengthen the direction, checking, detection and fight as well as strictly handle the acts of corruption, group interests and negativity in law enforcement.

Besides, it is essential to strengthen the checking and strictly handle the violations in the process of development and document issuance; and identify the responsibilities of agencies, units and individuals on consulting the development and issuance of legal documents.

The director of the Department of Justice was assigned to preside and establish an inspection team on legal document issuance at departments and sectors of the city, the People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City.

The HCMC Department of Internal Affairs was assigned to consult the People’s Committee of HCMC to consider and handle the responsibilities for heads of the departments and sectors of the city, People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City in association with the evaluation of emulation and ranking of units in case of failing to properly implement the contents stated in Directive No.1 and proposed forms of handling responsibilities based on the request of the Department of Justice if any.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong