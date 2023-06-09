HCMC faces challenges in attracting young good graduates into public sector

Ho Chi Minh City has not attracted young outstanding graduates and scientists to work in the public sector since 2018.

The municipal People's Committee yesterday held a press conference to inform about socio-economic issues and epidemic prevention in the city chaired by Deputy Head of Propaganda and Education Department of HCMC Party Committee Pham Duc Hai.

At the press conference, Mr. Nguyen Si Long, Deputy Head of the Department of Civil Service and Public Employees under the Department of Home Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City, spoke of the policy of attracting good graduates and young scientists of the city for the public sector.

Specific policies to attract excellent students

However, the southern metropolis has been indeed facing some difficulties and problems in selecting and fostering excellent graduates and young scientists to be staff in state organizations. From 2018 to now, Ho Chi Minh City has not attracted a single person.

Analyzing the causes, Mr. Nguyen Si Long said that very few people can meet the requirements, so it takes a long time to select good people. In addition, students with excellent academic and scientific achievements have many opportunities to receive scholarships at home and abroad.

They also receive invitations to work at foreign organizations and businesses which offered very attractive income and many employment opportunities. Therefore, state agencies and organizations find it difficult to recruit and retain these young outstanding persons with the current salary and income policies.

Facing this situation, the Department of Home Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City is developing a selection plan which will be submitted to the city People’s Committee in June 2023.

Based on the draft resolution to replace the Resolution 54, Ho Chi Minh City has submitted the plan that the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City is given the green light to decide on the income level for experts, scientists, special talents of the city, decides on principles, standards, income levels and other policies to recruit civil servants and public employees from excellent graduates and highly qualified people to work in state organizations to the Government.

While waiting for the resolution to be approved by the National Assembly, the Department of Home Affairs has also coordinated with relevant units to develop recruitment policies and submit them to the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City for consideration, promulgation and implementation in the coming time.

City dwellers advised not have negligent behaviors toward the Covid-19 epidemic

Also at the press conference, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) Nguyen Hong Tam, said that the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has recently agreed on the downgrading of Covid-19 from its current placement in group A infectious diseases down to group B.

According to Mr. Tam, group B diseases are less contagious and dangerous than group A diseases, so there will be changes in policies on isolation, monitoring and testing for Covid-19. Currently, the health sector in Ho Chi Minh City is waiting for specific instructions from the Ministry of Health to organize the synchronous implementation.

According to current regulations, group A infectious diseases must be isolated from F0 and F1 and group B depends on each disease. Besides, the control of epidemic areas with group A disease is stricter than that of group B. Patients in Group A diseases are entitled to free-of-charge treatment while their peers in Group B diseases are not.

While waiting for specific instructions from the Ministry of Health, during this time, the health sector in Ho Chi Minh City will prepare a plan to implement an appropriate Covid-19 disease management plan such as regularly monitoring minor variants and assessing weekly epidemic levels to take timely response measures.

The Ho Chi Minh City's health sector will continue to protect people in risk groups and include Covid-19 vaccination in the regular vaccination program in the city. However, the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City CDC also suggested that city dwellers should not have negligent behaviors toward the Covid-19 epidemic.