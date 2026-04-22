HCMC explores weekend economy as new growth driver

Experts, policymakers, and businesses discussed the potential of developing a “weekend economy” to optimize urban infrastructure, diversify cultural and commercial activities, and create momentum for sustainable growth.

On the morning of April 22, Saigon Businessman Magazine, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies, organized a seminar titled “Weekend Economy: Potential and New Growth Drivers for Ho Chi Minh City after Consolidation,” creating a multidimensional forum to shape new directions for Vietnam’s most dynamic metropolis.

Visitors shop at Ben Thanh Market (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

Editor-in-Chief Tran Hoang emphasized that the “weekend economy” not only extends consumer activity but also helps reorganize socio-economic operations over time, making better use of urban infrastructure and meeting the rising demand for experiences.

Journalist Tran Hoang, Editor-in-Chief of Saigon Business Magazine, speaks on behalf of the Organizing Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

The seminar focused on two main themes: “Weekend Economy: Concepts, Experiences, and Opportunities for Ho Chi Minh City after Consolidation” and “Institutions, Infrastructure, and Pilot Model Proposals.” Experts, managers, and businesses exchanged ideas and proposed solutions to develop this model as a new growth driver.

Nguyen Luu Bao Doan, lecturer at the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, highlighted the need to promote both the night-time and weekend economy by optimizing urban spaces and diversifying activities ranging from commerce and cuisine to arts and public spaces. He stressed shifting planning from isolated destinations to a multi-polar ecosystem connected by transport infrastructure, with attention to parking policies and space management to improve accessibility.

Pham Binh An, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies, speaks at the workshop. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

Pham Binh An, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies, underlined three pillars for realizing the model such as strengthening theoretical foundations and practical frameworks, enhancing resource and ecosystem linkages, and removing policy barriers.

According to experts, the “weekend economy” represents a strategic approach to harnessing the advantages of a mega-city like Ho Chi Minh City. Recommendations from the seminar are expected to contribute to building a concrete development model, driving sustainable growth while improving quality of life and boosting the city’s investment appeal in the coming years.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Uyen Phuong