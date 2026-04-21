Da Nang targets brand development for Ngoc Linh ginseng

Da Nang authorities and THACO Group are discussing large-scale, high-tech investment plans to develop Ngoc Linh ginseng and medicinal herbs.

On the afternoon of April 20, Da Nang City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Manh Hung chaired a working session with Truong Hai Group (THACO) to discuss investment directions for developing Ngoc Linh ginseng and medicinal plants, aiming to build a branded production region with clear geographic origin.

Overview of the working session

At the working session, THACO proposed a large-scale, high-tech development strategy for Ngoc Linh ginseng cultivation. The unit plans to implement a project titled “Industrial-scale Ngoc Linh ginseng cultivation combined with forestry and medicinal plants under forest canopy” in Tra Linh and Tra Tap communes, covering a total area of 4,600 hectares.

The project will be invested by THACO AGRI and is expected to be implemented from 2026 to 2031. The cultivation area will be located at altitudes of 1,000–1,500 meters and organized in an industrial production model integrating medicinal plants, forestry trees and suitable livestock farming.

Chairman of Da Nang City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Hung delivers the concluding remarks at the working session.

Da Nang authorities requested THACO to promptly complete legal documents and procedures, while relevant departments were assigned to coordinate reviews and propose implementation plans to ensure progress.

At the working session, THACO also reported another medicinal plant cultivation project in Duc Phu Commune, covering 2,800 hectares, expected to be carried out from 2026 to 2028. The project aims to develop a concentrated raw material zone for processing and export of medicinal herbs.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong