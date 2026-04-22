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Vietnam ranks 18th among world’s top exporters in 2025

Vietnam’s export hit US$470 billion for the first time last year, up more than 16 percent year-on-year, with a trade surplus of over US$20 billion.

Vietnam has climbed to 18th place among the world’s 30 largest exporting economies in 2025, with export turnover reaching nearly US$473 billion, according to the latest data from the World Trade Organization (WTO) compiled by Statista.

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Containers loaded at Cai Mep International Terminal (Photo: VNA)

Across Asia, 11 economies were represented in the top 30, including Singapore (14th) and Thailand (25th).

China remained the world’s largest exporter, with shipments totalling about $3.8 trillion last year, supported by an extensive network of free trade agreements.

The United States ranked second with export value exceeding US$2.2 trillion, driven by major export products including automobiles, oil, soybeans and medical goods.

Germany ranked third with exports of around US$1.8 trillion, followed by the Netherlands (US$989 billion), Hong Kong (China) (US$754 billion), Japan (US$738 billion), Italy (US$726 billion) and the Republic of Korea (US$709 billion).

Vietnam’s exports reached about US$470 billion for the first time last year, up more than 16 percent year on year, with a trade surplus of over US$20 billion, contributing significantly to maintaining macroeconomic stability.

The growth has been driven by key export products such as electronics, computers, phones and components, machinery and agricultural products including seafood, coffee and wood products.

Vietnam’s trade has expanded rapidly over the past decade, rising from US$100 billion in 2009 to US$930 billion last year and is expected to approach US$1 trillion in the near future.

As of April 15, 2026, total trade value had reached nearly US$300 billion.

VNA

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