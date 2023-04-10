HCMC evaluates culprits of low GRDP growth rate in first quarter of 2023

HCMC has carefully evaluated why its GRDP growth rate in the first quarter of 2023 was only 0.7 percent.

According to the evaluation, the city heavily relies on extensive international integration; hence, when the world faces an economic crisis, the city is immediately affected.

The southern largest city’s heavy reliance on foreign markets is objective; therefore, it is difficult to promote growth as planned, while the world economy is on the verge of slowing down and falling sharply.

However, at the eleventh Party Executive Committee's 20th session, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen also mentioned the shortcomings and limitations of the city and emphasized that the city needs to admit these inadequacies to fix them.

The Party Secretary’s recommendations were remembered by leaders of Ho Chi Minh City. When speaking at the conference to summarize the work of the Office of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in the first quarter of 2023, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai pointed out the low rate of disbursement of public investment and the delay in solving difficulties and problems of enterprise had an impact on social investment, employment, production and business activities; as a result, causing more negative effect on economic development.

He added that presently, relevant agencies and units send documents back and forth many times but still do not agree on the plan and proposal to handle the dossiers for people and businesses. Worse, some agencies have found an excuse to avoid their responsibilities instead of trying to solve the problems.

While credit is tight, resources are scarce, and the economy is difficult, delayed administrative records will cause more losses for businesses leading to frustration amongst businesspeople and investors. Above all, when civil servants especially heads are still afraid of assuming responsibility, businesses’ records will be surely delayed affecting the city’s development.

At the 20th session of the eleventh Party Executive Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Secretary of Party Committee mentioned the roles and responsibilities of officials and party members and called for efforts to act in accordance with each person’s responsibilities and duties.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen said that city leaders would take responsibility if there was a risk so that civil officials could be assured about their work for the country and for the sake of city dwellers.

But at the same time, Ho Chi Minh City's leaders also asked to strengthen discipline, administrative discipline, and enhance public duties, such as the 2023 theme of Ho Chi Minh City ‘improving public service efficiency, promoting administrative reform and improving the investment environment’.