HCMC Public Security's 50-day campaign marks national holidays

The Ho Chi Minh City Public Security launched a special 50-day emulation campaign to mark the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) on April 1.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai speaks at the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The campaign also celebrates the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-May 19, 2025).

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai emphasized that 2025 is a year marking many important milestones with many significant political, economic, cultural, and foreign affairs events. Among these, the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification sets a high demand for ensuring public security and social safety.

He highly appreciated the proactive spirit of the Ho Chi Minh City police in advising and implementing the special 50-day emulation campaign, aimed at ensuring absolute security and safety while creating the utmost convenience for the activities of the local people and international visitors to the city.

Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee noted that the police, military, and other forces involved in maintaining security and order at the grassroots level promote a proactive spirit to ensure timely and effective handling of complex situations arising in localities, absolute security safety of critical targets, key infrastructures, and major political, cultural, and social events, and the security and safety of the activities of Party and State leaders, international delegations, and international conferences held in Ho Chi Minh City.

On the same day, the specialized units of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security, along with the police forces from local communes, wards, and towns, simultaneously launched a special emulation campaign to achieve outstanding results in celebration of the major holidays in 2025.

Images of the launching ceremony of 50-day emulation campaign of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security, and the police forces from localities:

Leaders of the city and the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department attend the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Chi Thach—Translated by Kim Khanh