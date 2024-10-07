HCMC enhances food safety regulation enforcement in markets, schools

The functional agencies are collecting food samples in Hoc Mon Wholesale Market to test their safety



In the event, many voters raised questions regarding the inspection and oversight of food distribution at wholesale and traditional markets, as well as the management of food services in schools, canteens, and collective kitchens.

Director Pham Khanh Phong Lan of the HCMC Department of Food Safety informed that a significant portion of the city's food and agricultural products are sourced from other provinces or imported.

To ensure food safety, the department has collaborated with the Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development in 15 provinces to establish a comprehensive management and control system for produce supply chains, spanning from initial agricultural production to processing and distribution.

Strict measures have also been implemented to safeguard food safety at wholesale and traditional markets. The Department of Food Safety, in partnership with Thu Duc City and other districts, has piloted a safe food market model, with 46 markets currently participating.

Deputy Director Duong Chi Dung of the HCMC Department of Education and Training emphasized the department's commitment to ensuring the quality and safety of school meals. Rigorous oversight is in place for school kitchens, canteens, and food services, with annual food safety training for the administrators and health staff of any school operating such kitchens or canteens.

Deputy Chairman Huynh Thanh Nhan of the HCMC People's Committee called on relevant departments to enhance public awareness of food safety, particularly among food businesses and processors. He also urged the development of clean food supply chains, modernization of traditional markets, and the establishment of timely warning systems to protect consumers from unsafe food.



In related news, lately, there are cases involving individuals impersonating food safety inspectors, the Department of Food Safety (under the Ministry of Health). These ill-intention people have issued a warning to provincial and city health departments.

The department highlighted the fraudulent tactics employed by these impostors, including the impersonation of government officials to request the presence of business owners for a working session, forged documents, fake phone numbers for business owners to contact.

To address this issue, the Department of Food Safety has advised local authorities to inform the public about these fraudulent activities.

Businesses are encouraged to report to local health departments or law enforcement agencies any suspicious documents, which are often incorrect in format and content of inspection and examination requests; are imprecisely cut and pasted or do not have the correct title of the person signing the document; have signatures forged.

By Ngo Binh, Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Thanh Tam