HCMC encourages residents to use public transport for congestion reduction

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has announced measures to implement the project "Enhancing Public Passenger Transport While Regulating Personal Motor Vehicle Usage in Ho Chi Minh City," initiated by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. The department actively encourages residents to adopt public transportation, shift travel habits, and reduce reliance on personal vehicles. This initiative aims to mitigate environmental pollution, alleviate traffic congestion, and minimize traffic accidents within the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport plans to collaborate with universities and other organizations to encourage young residents and students to use public transportation more.

The Transport Management Department has been tasked with collaborating with the Traffic Safety Committee to guide the public in effectively utilizing Metro Line 1.

The Department proposed that the Public Transport Management Center collaborate with the Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC) to introduce and promote the GO!Bus application. This would allow the application to feature an AI chatbot to guide passengers using public transportation.

The Public Transport Management Center is responsible for creating a social media fanpage, a dedicated webpage for Metro Line 1 and connecting bus routes. They also widely promote the metro train, encouraging city dwellers and students to ride and use the system.

In 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport will strengthen the organization of quality inspections of public passenger transport services by bus to attract people to choose public passenger transport with the aim to limit the use of personal vehicles.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated By Anh Quan