HCMC education authority requests schools to admit AIS students

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has requested that schools admit students transferring from American International School (AIS) in Nha Be District.

In a document sent on July 4, the department instructed heads of education and training bureaus in Thu Duc City and 21 districts and principals of elementary, middle, and high schools across the city to facilitate the transfer process for these students. American International School is expected to assign personnel and organize the necessary procedures for the transfer.

Additionally, the department has implemented a software system to facilitate parents during school transfers. The portal https://chuyentruong.hcm.edu.vn/ is available from now until September 1, 2024.

Through this system, parents can provide information and complete the necessary steps for their children’s transfer.

Students currently enrolling in the International Baccalaureate (IB) program at American International School who wish to transfer to privately funded foreign-invested schools or other non-public schools offering IB or foreign curriculum, parents should log into the software and select the option ‘Transfer for American International School students’.

Afterward, parents can input student information related to residence, confirm details, submit the registration, and print the confirmation document. School principals offering IB or foreign curriculum should verify the registrations through the software and guide parents on submitting the required documents for enrollment.

Principals of secondary schools that offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) program or foreign curriculum are responsible for verifying registrations through the software and contacting parents to guide them in submitting the necessary documents before admitting students.

Meanwhile, students currently enrolling in grades 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, and 11 during the 2023-2024 academic year at American International School who wish to transfer to public or non-public secondary schools following the Ministry of Education and Training’s (MOET) General Education Program 2018, parents should log in to the software, select the option ‘Transfer for American International School students’, input information, submit the registration, and print the confirmation document.

Principals of these secondary schools will then admit the students and inform parents to prepare the required documents according to regulations.

Schools will establish a Student Competency Assessment Council and communicate the assessment plan to parents for proper implementation. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training requires specialized units to receive and guide parents whose children have not yet been admitted after completing the transfer registration.

Heads of the Department of Education and Training in Thu Duc District and other districts should provide guidance to elementary and middle schools on accepting students transferring from American International School following regulations.

Public and non-public elementary, middle, and high schools including foreign-invested facilities across Ho Chi Minh City must complete student admission procedures by September 1, 2024.

Prior to this, the Department had suspended the operations of American International School starting from July 1, 2024, due to inadequate conditions. The suspension decision is valid for 12 months.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan