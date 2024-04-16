American International School promotes negotiations with investor group

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has just said that the department will continue to monitor the restructuring activities of the American International School in Nha Be District, Ho Chi Minh City.

The work will be implemented following the working session between AIS American International Education Joint Stock Company and representatives of DMH Capital Group, INC being unit to invest and reconstruct the school.

Earlier, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu required the American International School to publicize the financial status regarding contributions of parents, send official letters to thank them and announce the school operation when the academic year of 2023 – 2024 terminates.

Accordingly, the school must guarantee to refund the parents’ contribution following the restructuring process.

In the afternoon of April 15, the HCMC People’s Committee Office transferred the directions of Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc on requiring the municipal Department of Education and Training, inter-sectorial working team to strictly monitor the operation of American International School, ensuring the studying environment and teaching quality for pupils.

Regarding arising issues, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has to promptly report to the municipal People’s Committee for consideration and direction.

By the April 13, the school received over VND30 billion (US$1.2) from contributions of parents in order to maintain its operation.

However, the total amount mentioned above could not balance the previous unpaid salaries for teachers and employees so the school is not able to maintain the direct teaching for the whole pupils by the end of May.

Concerning to education and training activities, by April 12, the school has received ten official resignation letters from foreign teachers that will be likely to affect the studying schedule for the pupils in the upcoming time.

Amid the current difficulties, the Principal of the American International School (AIS) sent notifications to parents and pupils for the termination of school year 2023 – 2024 on April 26. The termination is earlier than usual, falling in mid-May.

The school's 12th graders will attend the International Baccalaureate (IB) examination so their studying schedule will extend until May 17.

The HCMC Department of Education and Training will continue to proceed the works of receiving information and handling complaints of parents, guide them to change school in need; give professional instructions for other schools of receiving AIS’s pupils, ensuring the studying conditions and integration in new environment.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong