American International School to terminate school year on April 26

The American International School in Nha Be District, Ho Chi Minh City yesterday sent notifications to parents and pupils for the termination of school year 2023 – 2024 on April 26.

The termination is earlier than usual, traditionally falling in mid-May.

The school's 12th graders will attend the International Baccalaureate (IB) examination so their studying schedule will extend until May 17.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training is collaborating with the American International School Council to find solutions for the normal operation of the school without affecting the studying process of pupils.

Of which, the Municipal Department of Education and Training will regularly monitor and require the school investor to ensure the benefits for teachers and employees.

By the end of last week, parents contributed over VND30 billion (US$1.2 million) to maintain the school operation. The school has spent the amount to pay January and February salaries to the teachers and employees and provide advances for foreign teachers to pay rent in March.

The remaining amount of over VND4 billion (US$16,000) was spent on paying a part of March salaries to foreign teachers. Other teachers said that they would not go to school from April 15 due to insufficient salary payments.

