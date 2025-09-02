National

HCMC, Dong Nai distribute over US$43 million in National Day gifts via banks

SGGP

In order to soon transfer and grant National Day gifts to citizens during the National Day on September 2, credit institutions have maintained payment and treasury operations throughout the holiday.

Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Region 2 Nguyen Duc Lenh informed that as of midday of September 1, 2025, the Southeast region only, including Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province, had disbursed VND1,125 billion (US$42.6 million) of the National Day gifts for households and individuals.

Of this, Ho Chi Minh City has paid approximately VND780 billion (US$29.5 million).

According to Deputy Director of the SBV Region 2 Nguyen Duc Lenh, the initiative carries multiple benefits.

messages-image2644785499-1106-7327.jpeg

Apart from fulfilling the responsibility of distributing National Day gifts, various credit institutions have combined the effort with initiatives to expand cashless payments, offering creative, practical and meaningful products, including offering smartphones to low-income recipients, giving gifts and rewards for opening bank accounts, integrating social welfare payments with the digital identity and e-identification accounts (VNeID) and so on.

Deputy Director of the SBV Region 2 Nguyen Duc Lenh added that, regarding the service and operational perspective, the program will encourage residents to use banking accounts and financial services.

From a management standpoint, it plays a significant role in promoting the nationwide adoption of public services through the VneID digital identity and e-identification account, thereby supporting more effective local management under the two-tier administrative model.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

