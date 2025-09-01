SBV Region 2 ensures cash flow, stable transactions during National holiday

The banking sector, in coordination with the State Treasury to promptly provide cash for local authorities, especially in mountainous, rural and remote areas, ensuring the timely disbursement of the Government’s National Day gifts to residents.

Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Region 2 Nguyen Duc Lenh said that to maintain stable and uninterrupted payment transactions during the National Day holiday, particularly for disbursing benefits for subjects under Decree No.178 and National gifts of the Government as well as to implement the direction of the State Bank of Vietnam, the State Bank of Vietnam Region 2 directed the credit institutions to well carry out the payment tasks throughout the banking system across the Southeast region.

Specifically, the SBV Region 2 ensured uninterrupted operation of the interbank electronic payment system, on-duty shifts, and accounting services; treasury management at its branches and satellites; and timely disbursement of funds in accordance with Government and SBV directives during the holiday.

The credit institutions in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province were required to maintain the smooth operation of ATMs, ensure the effectiveness of online and digital banking services, and provide 24/7 customer support to offer guidance and promptly handle incidents if they occur. Besides, the banks also strengthened security at headquarters and across operations during the holiday period.

As for commercial banks, the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) reported that it had issued urgent directives across its system to ensure the timely distribution of Government gifts to residents for the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Accordingly, the bank assigned staff to work throughout the four-day holiday (August 30 – September 2, 2025) to carry out payment transactions as required by the State Treasury and to maintain safe, uninterrupted operations.

According to Deputy Director of the SBV Region 2 Nguyen Duc Lenh, Dong Nai Province has disbursed VND30 billion (US$1.14 million) in cash with the denomination of VND100,000 (US$3.8) to Agribank branches in the province for the Government’s National Day gift distribution, ensuring that all of the residents received their gifts on time and in the spirit of the holiday.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong