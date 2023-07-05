HCMC determined to implement new resolution for city’s growth

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai yesterday affirmed that the city's leaders are determined to implement the new resolution with priorities for growth in association with economic stability.

Speaking at the online conference held on July 4 between the Government and localities chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai affirmed that city leaders are determined to implement the new resolution replacing the National Assembly’s Resolution 54 on piloting several specific policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City, associated with the implementation plan of the Politburo’s Resolution 24 and the Resolution 31.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai attended the conference.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai informed that, in the first 6 months of the year, the socio-economic situation in Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the country in general, had positive changes, especially in the second quarter thanks to the efforts of the Government, localities, businesses and people.

Particularly, Ho Chi Minh City grew again in the second quarter; indicators such as industrial production, retail sales, and total import and export turnover all had positive changes. The city's leaders have been making efforts to remove difficulties and obstacles for businesses.

Specifically, the city has been handling 113/232 petitions of state-owned enterprises, 169/189 petitions belonging to 148 real estate projects and 20/44 projects on investment policies and policy extension. In addition, Ho Chi Minh City has been focusing on promoting public investment projects as well as public procurement.

Regarding public investment disbursement, as of June 30, the city has disbursed over VND15,400 billion (US$652 million), reaching 23 percent of the year plan. Although these achievements failed to reach the target by the end of the second quarter, it is 9 times higher than in the first quarter and 2.4 times higher than the same period in 2022.

In addition, total service revenue increased by 7.1 percent and tourism soared by 62.7 percent. “The drivers of growth in the second quarter were very positive. In particular, the city has started the Ring Road 3 project, which is the result of the efforts of the entire machinery of the state," emphasized Mr. Phan Van Mai.

Assessing that the city will bump into considerable difficulties in the coming time, Chairman Mai affirmed that the city would concentrate its resources on removing hiccups along the way associated with the implementation of policies and mechanisms which were issued in the first six months of the year.

In particular, Ho Chi Minh City will focus on implementing the new resolutions replacing the National Assembly’s Resolution 54 on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for HCMC development in association with the implementation plan of the Politburo’s Resolution 24 and Resolution 31.

At the same time, the city will continue to promote growth drivers while attracting private investment resources according to the new resolution replacing the Resolution 54 and implementing consumer and tourism stimulus programs.

The city will launch a support program for exporters. The chairman of the municipal People's Committee also suggested that the Government continue to focus on directing the implementation of guidelines and policies issued in the first 6 months of the year.

Along with that, the city proposed the government continue solving the backlogs of the real estate market, bonds market, procedures for fire prevention and fighting, vehicle registration, and early approval of the city's state-owned enterprise arrangement plan.Ho Chi Minh City also proposed that the Ministry of Planning and Investment continue to coordinate to complete the International Finance Center project.