Trip to Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 promotes publications and Vietnam’s culture

The Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City has stated that the purpose of attending the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 is to promote publications and showcase the culture of Vietnam, with a specific focus on Ho Chi Minh City.

The Department of Information and Communications today held a press conference to inform some important contents related to the publishing activities of the city in particular and the whole country in general.

One noteworthy piece of information involves the department’s participation in the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 in Frankfurt of Germany, and the opportunity to learn and exchange experiences in developing a reading culture in Bologna of Italy from October 13 to 22.

The Frankfurt Book Fair, located in Frankfurt am Main, is not only the world's largest trade fair for books and magazines but also the oldest of its kind. The Frankfurt Book Fair brings together several major publishing and distribution companies from many nations.

This year, the delegation from Ho Chi Minh City will have a booth displaying many categories of books, documents, images, outstanding activities of Ho Chi Minh City publishing and showing videos introducing culture, economy, education, and the publishing market of the southern largest city.

The Head of the Publishing, Printing, and Distribution Division of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications, Trinh Huu Anh, stated that this year's HCMC booth at the Frankfurt Book Fair will showcase all e-book units from the city. The Ministry of Information and Communications will also be involved, aiming to promote publications and highlight Vietnamese culture, particularly that of Ho Chi Minh City, through a range of activities designed for the international audience at the fair.

The delegation will proceed to Bologna City, Italy, following their activities in the Federal Republic of Germany, to engage in a study and exchange of experiences with the Organizing Committee of the Bologna Children's Book Festival which is recognized as one of the largest cultural events on children's reading globally.

Additionally, the Department of Information and Communications has announced to the press that the Book and Digital Transformation Week will be held from October 25 to 31 at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street. This event celebrates the 72nd anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Publishing, Printing, and Distribution Industry (October 10, 1952 - October 10, 2024) and aligns with the National Digital Transformation Day on October 10. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on October 25.

By Ho Son – Translated By Dan Thuy