HCMC delegation visits Vietnamese Embassy in Finland

The delegation was led by Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.

Accompanying the delegation were Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang and Deputy Head of the Organizing Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Thai Thi Bich Lien, Secretary of District 8 Party Committee Vo Ngoc Quoc Thuan, Secretary of the Can Gio District Party Committee Le Minh Dung, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs Pham Dut Diem and Deputy Chief of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office Cao Son Yen.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai said that the working trip aims to affirm the efforts and concerns of Ho Chi Minh City in strengthening and tightening the friendly relationship and cooperation ties between Finland and Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

Especially, this visit is more meaningful as the two countries are organizing many activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

Ho Chi Minh City sets a target of building a smart urban area, improving growth quality and economic competitiveness, associating economic growth with sustainable development and environmental protection and improving social welfare and quality of life in the coming time.

In order to promote further the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between Vietnam and Finland, Ho Chi Minh City will implement cooperative activities with its partner.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai expected that the embassy staff, overseas Vietnamese and related agencies would pay attention and support to the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Additionally, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai hoped that Vietnamese and Ho Chi Minh City businesses would focus on seeking and accessing new markets with diverse types of goods towards convenience and satisfaction for Finnish and Northern European region customers.

Besides, Mr. Hai expressed his desire for the Vietnamese Embassy in Finland to continue to be a bridge to provide information and necessary support for domestic businesses.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Finland Pham Thi Thanh Binh highly appreciated the delegation's working program and the results from the working sessions.

The ambassador believed that the visit would make contributions to activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Finland.

Finland has always been concerned with promoting cooperation with Vietnam in many fields.

Vietnam is one of the four countries that Finland gives priority to attracting high-skilled personnel.

Based on the strengths and demands of cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Finland, Ambassador Pham Thi Thanh Binh also suggested cooperation in nursing training, development of Finnish language teaching programs and cooperation with Finnish localities, including Tampere and Espoo.

In order to implement the results after the visit, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai asked the Embassy to pay attention to promoting the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Ho Chi Minh City and Tampere, especially accelerating the visit of the Mayor of Tampere along with the delegation of Tampere's businesses and training facilities in the coming time.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation had working sessions with the Helsinki Partners Organization and Maria 01 of Finland.

Senior business consultant of Helsinki Partners Tiina Mikkonen and CEO of Maria 01 Sarita Runeberg and Business Development Director of Maria 01 Organization Djordje Rodriguez received the delegation.

At the working session, Ms. Tiina Mikkonen presented the operation of Helsinki Partners which was founded and operated by the Helsinki authority and acted as an enterprise to attract investment, tourists and talented people to Helsinki along with its function of promoting the images and products of Helsinki to international communities.

Ms. Tiina Mikkonen also informed that the capital city of Helsinki set a target of zero emissions by 2030 and negative emissions by 2040. Therefore, the authorities and enterprises community of Helsinki are looking for international partners, including Ho Chi Minh City to study and develop solutions for reducing emissions, promoting green development and durable development.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai expressed his admiration for Helsinki being one of the cities in the world with the highest and most livable standards in the world.

Mr.Hai also believed that Helsinki Partners Organization has been contributing to the development of Helsinki’s economy.

The Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee also believed that with the role of each city’s strengths of the two countries, Ho Chi Minh City and Helsinki needed to show the pioneering role with strong, breakthrough steps to put the potentialities into cooperation which would bring practical benefits for two localities, create bases to promote the relationship between the two countries.

Under the spirit, the delegation paid a working visit to Helsinki Partners showing the special concern and expectation of Ho Chi Minh City in boosting the cooperation and friendly relationship with Helsinki.

Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai would like to learn from the experiences of Helsinki Partners in providing services, building policies to attract talented people and international investors to the city operating in priority fields in accordance with Ho Chi Minh City's green and smart growth goals comprising information technology, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, smart transportation, renewable energy, circular economy and innovation.