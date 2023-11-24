HCMC delegation offers incense at Dong Loc T-junction relic site, Ha Tinh

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City including more than 100 members visited the Special National Historic Site of Dong Loc T-junction in Ha Tinh Province on November 24 morning.

The delegates are officials, civil servants and individuals with outstanding achievements who were honored with the “Silent and Noble Role Model” title in the patriotic emulation movement of Ho Chi Minh City in the period 2014-2022 offered wreaths and incense at the Special National Historic Site of Dong Loc T-junction.

In the solemn atmosphere, all members of the delegation spent a minute of silence in remembrance to express their gratitude for martyrs and female young volunteers who sacrificed their lives for the country at the Dong Loc T-junction relic site.

The activity is part of the “Journey to the Source” program organized by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee in coordination with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Dong Loc T-junction is a legendary location and an important historical site in the struggle for national liberation and unification where thousands of soldiers and people fell to maintain the vital traffic route to the South from the North.

Among them, there was the heroic sacrifice of ten female young volunteers, aged from 17 to 24, on July 24, 1968 for duty.

The delegates sincerely offered incense and laid wreaths at each grave of the heroic martyrs.

On the same day, the city’s delegation visited the Ly Tu Trong Memorial Site, Viet Xuyen Commune, Thach Ha District, Ha Tinh Province to offer incense and wreathes in remembrance of martyrs.