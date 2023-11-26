HCMC collects opinions to complete its master plan to 2040

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai on November 15 said that he highly appreciated the contributions of scientists and experts, and hoped they would continue to help HCMC complete its master plan to 2040 with a vision to 2060.

Speaking at a conference on adjusting HCMC’s master plan to 2040 with a vision to 2060, the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee suggested the consulting unit, the Department of Planning and Architecture, experts, and delegates evaluate the results of the implementation of HCMC’s general planning.

At the meeting, participants especially focused on issues, such as multi-center urban development, transport infrastructure connecting to Can Gio urban area, underground space development, climate change response scenarios, water supply, and drainage system.

Delegates also paid attention to the construction of large-scale urban centers at gateways to create resettlement areas for residents, increasing population density and building regional social infrastructure at the gateways with stations on the inter-regional railway system, building a number of modern, cultural, environmentally friendly and creative urban areas to attract highly qualified workforce for construction of a financial center in HCMC.

According to the consulting unit, HCMC currently has five areas gathering entrepreneurs and a highly qualified workforce, including districts 1 and 3; Thu Thiem new urban area, and Thao Dien – Thanh Da- Truong Tho in Thu Duc City; Phu My Hung Urban Area; and Cho Lon (Chinatown) in District 5.

The urban design should be based on the unique ecological identity of seven typical areas of the city, including historical urban areas, spontaneous urban areas, riverside urban areas, flooded urban areas, canal urban areas, agricultural urban areas, and coastal urban areas, to ensure the continuity of ecological functions in the urban space to create a new urban experience serving residents and attracting visitors.

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai assigned the Department of Planning and Architecture and the consulting units to collect opinions and suggestions from delegates.

He pledged that the municipal authorities will strive to complete the city’s master plan based on opinions and suggestions from scientists and experts to submit a report to the Executive Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and the HCMC People’s Council at the end of December and the Ministry of Construction in January 2024.

The HCMC People’s Committee will pay attention to directing departments, Thu Duc City, and districts as well as create favorable conditions for the units to complete the documents.