HCMC, China’s Jiangsu province enhance cooperation

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) Bui Xuan Cuong hosted a reception for Cui Wei, an official from China’s Jiangsu province on December 12.

At the reception for Cui Wei, an official from China’s Jiangsu province on December 12 (Photo: VNA)

Highlighting the close cooperation between the Vietnamese southern economic hub and Chinese localities with regular delegation exchanges, Cuong stressed that the visit by Cui Wei will make a significant contribution to promoting cooperation, and realizing the collaboration potential between the two localities.

He went on to underscore the city’s socio-economic development and expressed his wish to step up collaboration with Jiangsu across trade, transport, preservation of historical relic sites, health care, education, culture, tourism, digital economy, green economy, and technology.

Cuong said he welcomes Jiangsu enterprises’ investment in the city.

Cui Wei, for his part, said that Jiangsu is one of the Chinese localities boasting rapid economic growth, adding his working visit to Ho Chi Minh City aims at introducing the province’s strength – the construction industry which has led China for 17 consecutive years.

Speaking highly of HCMC’s economic development potential, he said he hopes to connect enterprises of both sides and wishes that the city’s leaders will create favorable conditions for exchange activities between the two sides.

He informed that a seminar promoting construction industry cooperation between Jiangsu and HCMC also opened in the Vietnamese city on December 12. The event, which drew the participation of some 200 enterprises from both localities, aimed at promoting bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including construction, infrastructure, and realty investment.

Vietnamplus