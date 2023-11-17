HCMC Chairman encourages US businesses to invest in green growth, high-tech

On November 16, in San Francisco, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, met with nearly 30 major US businesses in the fields of energy, infrastructure, high technology, information technology, finance, and innovation.

On November 16 (local time), in San Francisco (USA), as part of the working visit of the Vietnam President to attend the APEC 2023, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, met with nearly 30 major US businesses in the fields of energy, infrastructure, high technology, information technology, finance, and innovation.

In the meeting, the Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC underscored the city's steadfast commitment to its pioneering role and mission in advancing specific collaboration initiatives between Vietnam and the US. This commitment involves a concentrated effort on developing high technology, semiconductor chips, the digital economy, and the green economy.

In conveying details about HCMC's strategy for green growth and sustainable development to US investors, Mr. Phan Van Mai highlighted that the city has successfully crafted a comprehensive framework for green growth until 2030, with a vision to 2050. This strategy identifies the people and businesses as the central focus of transformation.

Specifically, HCMC concentrates on developing green resources, green infrastructure, green behaviors, and prioritized sectors, including high-tech manufacturing, green startups and innovation, eco-friendly tourism, green food, and environmentally sustainable Can Gio. The city calls for investment in clean energy development, green transportation, wastewater and waste management, carbon credit development, and the construction of a green Can Gio. The city also seeks to access green credit sources and foster green finance. Additionally, HCMC focuses on creating detailed timelines and designing policies and standards for the city’s socio-economic development.

Mr. David Lewis, Chairman cum CEO of Energy Capital Vietnam, has pledged to invest in the fields of innovation and green energy in HCMC in the coming time. Additionally, Mr. Patrick Sweeney, Vice Chairman of the Business Executives for National Security (BENS), conveyed that numerous member companies within BENS are eager to invest in HCMC across various sectors, spanning technology, aerospace, national defense, finance, healthcare, and energy.

Later that day, the HCMC People's Committee hosted the "Conference on Investment Promotion into HCMC 2023." Mr. Marc Knapper, US Ambassador to Vietnam, emphasized the advantageous investment climate in the city, encouraging American businesses to enhance their investments in HCMC. The conference also witnessed the signing of four memoranda of understanding and two letters of interest between various organizations and businesses aiming at boosting projects related to green growth and high technology.

Earlier, in the "Roundtable Discussion Connecting Vietnamese and US Businesses" held by the Ministry of Planning and Investment on November 15, various departments and sectors of HCMC signed three memoranda of understanding with the Green Alliance. These agreements center on fostering collaboration for organizing investment and business activities and advancing green growth to ensure sustainable development in HCMC. Additionally, the parties agreed to cooperate in investing in the establishment of a private innovation center within the city and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the transportation sector.