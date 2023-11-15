HCMC, US partners promote cooperation in smart urban development

The People’s Committee of HCMC and the US Consulate General in the city on November 15 held a meeting to promote their cooperation in smart urban development.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said that Vietnam – US relations are developing strongly in many fields, especially after the two countries upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Meanwhile, HCMC has established friendship and cooperative relations with San Francisco and New York City and wishes to further promote cooperation with other US localities.

Hoan said that digital transformation, smart urban development, and green and sustainable growth are not only the city's desires but also the world's trends and they require specific actions from the government, businesses, and people.

The city highly appreciates US technology enterprises that have been investing and doing business in Vietnam, particularly those that have supported the city in implementing its smart urban development program.

He emphasized that in the coming time, more coordination and cooperation are needed between US partners, technology enterprises, and the city to exchange information and seek cooperation opportunities.

For her part, US Consul General in HCMC Susan Burns said that the two countries agreed to promote coordination in finding directions to expand the bilateral relations in fields, particularly economic development and innovation.

At the meeting, representatives of the city’s departments and agencies reported the results of the implementation of the cooperation programs between the city and the US through the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)’s projects. They also presented the city’s orientations in developing smart urban areas.

Representatives from the USTAD and US enterprises introduced their advantages and strengths, affirming their desires to support and cooperate with the city in developing smart urban areas.