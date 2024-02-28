HCMC Chairman directs to throw book on environment violators

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Phan Van Mai directed to throw the book on those who breach the environmental regulations.

Indiscriminate littering in Thu Thiem New Urban Area, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City in the photo taken on April 18, 2023 by Sai Gon Giai Phong

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued a document conveying the direction of Chairman Phan Van Mai on strengthening inspection, supervision and handling of administrative violations in the field of environmental protection and water resources in the city.

The Chairman assigned the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Ho Chi Minh City Police, Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), the Management Board of Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP), people's committee in Thu Duc City and districts to continue disseminating regulations with the aim to raise city dwellers and businesses’ awareness of environmental and water resource protection.

Simultaneously, responsible agencies must strengthen the inspection of enterprises in hot spots causing environmental pollution while paying unscheduled visits to establishments causing serious environmental pollution and businesses that have been reported by local inhabitants about environmental pollution in the city.

Last but not least, related agencies must strengthen their monitoring of the matter and handle hygiene violations in public places.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan