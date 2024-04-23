HCMC Chairman directs to ensure traffic safety during holidays

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee asked to ensure traffic order and safety during the holidays of April 30 and May 1, the 2024 summer tourism when people’s travel demand is high.

Policemen patrol streets to keep traffic order

Chairman Phan Van Mai assigned the City Traffic Safety Committee to coordinate with departments, agencies, and local administrations to promote propaganda and encourage people to comply with legal regulations on traffic order and safety.

Ho Chi Minh City Police and the Department of Transport direct functional forces to strengthen patrols, control, and handle violations of traffic order and safety on roads, railways, and waterways. Responsible agencies will throw the book at violators of serious violations that are the direct cause of traffic accidents and traffic jams.

The Department of Transport is responsible for coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure order in passenger transport activities by car as well as have plans to regulate and distribute traffic appropriately and safely while giving support to tourists.

In addition, the Department must closely coordinate with functional agencies of the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Public Security to strictly and effectively implement traffic plans in the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway and the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong highway.

At the same time, responsible agencies should announce the hotline number to ensure traffic order and safety. Moreover, staff of responsible agencies should work around the clock to receive complaints from people to promptly resolve incidents.

By Dong Son – Translated by Anh Quan