HCMC Chairman directs restructuring of construction, transport agencies

The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee directs the improvement of the organizational and personnel restructuring of specialized agencies on construction and transportation.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, has signed an official document conveying the directive of the Chairman of the People’s Committee regarding the organizational and personnel restructuring of specialized agencies in construction and transportation at the wards, communes, and special zones.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the Director of the Department of Construction to select, appoint, and strengthen the department's personnel to ensure they possess the necessary qualifications, capabilities, and alignment with designated job positions, serving the advisory and state management functions in the fields of construction and transportation.

In addition, the Department of Home Affairs was tasked with urgently advising the municipal government on issuing guidelines regarding the functions, duties, powers, and organizational structure of specialized agencies under commune-level People’s Committees.

Based on these guidelines, commune-level People's Committees will issue specific regulations on the functions, duties, and organizational structures of the Economic Office (for communes and special zones) and the Office of Economic, Infrastructure, and Urban Affairs (for wards).

At the same time, local authorities will also be responsible for selecting, appointing, and consolidating personnel for these offices, ensuring that staff are properly qualified and appropriately assigned to positions in order to effectively advise and implement state management functions in the fields of construction and transportation, in accordance with regulations.

This directive is expected to enhance the effectiveness of governance, promote consistency and coherence within the system of specialized agencies, and better meet Ho Chi Minh City’s urban development needs in the new phase of growth.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh