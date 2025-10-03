Donations pour in as Vietnam rallies for storm-battered Northern, Central region

Following devastating storms, a wave of national solidarity has emerged, with HCMC artists and officials raising billions of VND to aid flood-stricken Northern and Central regions.

Philanthropists are delivering relief supplies to residents in the flooded Tan Ky Ward of Nghe An Province (Photo: SGGP)

From the sun-drenched south, HCMC has once again extended its arms, sending a powerful message of solidarity and strength to help communities in the flood-stricken regions navigate these trying times.

This spirit was vividly demonstrated in September when the city’s education sector launched a poignant initiative. To mark the start of the new school year, it encouraged delegates, parents, and students to donate money to storm victims instead of buying traditional congratulatory flower arrangements.

The movement quickly gained momentum, and in just a few days, it had raised over VND17 billion (US$667,000), VND14 billion ($549,000) of which was dispatched directly to the hardest-hit provinces, while the remaining VND3 billion ($118,000) was channeled into the city’s central relief fund. Behind these figures lies the collective heart of tens of thousands of teachers and students who chose to transform a day of celebration into a lifeline for their fellow citizens.

Artists in HCMC donate for typhoon and flood victims

HCMC’s vibrant arts community was also quick to respond. On October 2, singer Ha Anh Tuan, along with his “Sketch a Rose” concert program in Los Angeles, contributed $50,000 (over VND1.3 billion) to storm recovery efforts. The funds were received by the HCMC Fatherland Front Committee and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union – HCMC Branch, who will ensure they reach those in need.

“Everyone contributes what they can, be it their strength or their resources, so that together, we can be a pillar of support for those in hardship,” Ha Anh Tuan shared. “I just hope my small part can help soothe some of the immense loss.” His humble words resonated with many, and a wave of contributions from other artists followed, collectively amounting to billions of VND.

A SGGP Newspaper reporter is providing financial support from readers to one of the fishermen who survived after two fishing boats sank off the coast of Cua Viet, Quang Tri Province

Singer Tung Duong and his friends raised VND1 billion ($39,200) for residents in the provinces of Quang Tri, Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, and Hue City. Singer Duc Phuc and his entertainment company matched that with another VND1 billion ($39,200).

They joined a growing list of artists who had previously opened their hearts and wallets, including My Tam (VND500 million, ~$19,600), Tran Thanh and Hari Won (VND500 million), Hoa Minzy (VND300 million, ~$11,800), the family of Ly Hai and Minh Ha (VND300 million), and Truong Giang (VND300 million).

Thanh Hoa Provincial Police are delivering essential goods to people in Tien Nong Village (Dinh Hoa Commune) (Photo: SGGP)

In the afternoon of October 1, this spirit was palpable as representatives from the HCMC Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, joined by numerous artists, gathered at the Fatherland Front Committee to make their contributions.

The Commission’s Deputy Head Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy remarked that the city’s artists, with their deep empathy and sensitivity, have always been eager to not only share their talents but also to stand with their compatriots in times of crisis. “The donation total will certainly grow,” she said, “and the compassion of our artists will only continue to deepen.”

This bridge of compassion extends from artists to business leaders and everyday citizens. Director Nguyen Minh Tuan of the Minh Tuan Mobile retail chain personally visited the editorial office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper to donate VND100 million ($3,920). Elsewhere, A Chau Italian Door Technology Co. Ltd. was organizing a donation drive with a clear plan to prioritize aid for localities that had suffered fatalities.

Volunteers are assisting residents in flood-hit Tan Ky Ward of Nghe An Province (Photo: SGGP)

High-level support has also been swift. In the morning of October 2, a delegation led by Director Nguyen Xuan Thang of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics traveled to Nghe An Province delivered crucial funds to aid in the recovery from Storm No. 10.

Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics contributed VND1 billion ($39,200), while Quang Tri Province’s leadership provided VND500 million ($19,600). That same day, a delegation from Hai Phong City presented VND3 billion ($117,600) to Thanh Hoa Province to assist with its own storm and flood recovery efforts.

Across the country, many organizations have encouraged their employees to donate a day’s salary. In HCMC, political organizations have taken it a step further, creatively turning major events into opportunities for charity.

During its inaugural conference, the Party Executive Committee of Thuan Giao Ward raised over VND35 million ($1,370). At the first Party Congress of the HCMC People’s Committee, a simple five-minute appeal using a QR code resulted in nearly VND400 million ($15,700) from over 300 delegates. At the end of the day, these seemingly dry figures are the truest measure of the national spirit of brotherhood.

Many retirees and veterans have quietly sent what they could, from VND500,000 – 1 million ($20-40), with heartfelt messages: “Just a small contribution, hoping our people can find stability soon.”

Since the beginning of August, the total relief aid channeled through the HCMC Fatherland Front Committee from all sectors of society has surpassed VND40 billion ($1.57 million).

For many, HCMC is more than just a dynamic economic hub; it’s a city with a heart. Whenever disaster strikes any part of the S-shaped nation, it’s from here that waves of compassion ripple outward, uniting the country. Like a life-giving river flowing from the south, this love and support continue to extend, warming the hearts of those shivering in the storms.

In the afternoon of October 2, the National Assembly Standing Committee held a fundraising ceremony at the National Assembly House. Chairman Tran Thanh Man and other delegates led by example, each donating at least one day’s salary to the cause. Simultaneously, the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee launched its own national appeal for victims of storm No. 10. It issued an earnest call for solidarity in the spirit of “sharing rice and clothing” and urged everyone to give what they could, whether it be resources or effort, large amounts or small. The response was immediate and immense. At the launch event alone, over VND673 billion ($26.4 million) was donated or pledged. The Central Relief Mobilization Committee promptly announced the disbursement of the first phase of aid, allocating VND265 billion ($10.4 million) from its central fund to 17 affected provinces and cities.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam