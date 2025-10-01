HCMC, Lao localities sign Memorandum of Understanding for 2025–2030 cooperation

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Champasak Provincial Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction reviewed 2022–2024 cooperation and reached an agreedment to a 2025–2030 Memorandum of Understanding.

Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Member of the Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City received a delegation from the Champasak Provincial Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction, led by Ms. Vatsana Silima, Member of the Provincial Party Standing Committee and Chairperson of the Champasak Provincial Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction, at the headquarters of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of September 30.

In the context of both countries approaching significant milestones such as the 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the 63rd anniversary of Vietnam–Laos diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the National Day of Laos, the visit of the Champasak delegation holds even greater significance.

Speaking at the working session, the Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City informed the administrative unit arrangements and organizational structure of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairperson of the Champasak Provincial Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction Vatsana Silima speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Both sides acknowledged the coordination in organizing numerous practical activities, enhancing exchanges and delegation visits, thereby contributing to strengthening the cooperative and friendly relations between Ho Chi Minh City and Champasak.

Both sides sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation for the 2025–2030 period. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh and Chairperson of the Champasak Provincial Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction Vatsana Silima (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Based on the results achieved, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Champasak Provincial Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction have reached an agreement to extend their cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding for the 2025–2030 period.

The key areas include strengthening promotion of the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos; facilitating exchanges and sharing experiences in Front work; exchanging information on socio-economic development; researching and collaborating on relevant topics; and encouraging enterprises from both sides to expand cooperation, connect markets and promote local economic development.

The delegates from both sides take a commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh expressed confidence that the new-phase Memorandum of Understanding would continue to boost the special relationship between the two localities in a more practical and effective way, contributing to the enhancement of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

On same day, September 30, Member of the Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh received a delegation from the Lao Front for National Construction of Vientiane Capital for a working trip.

The delegation was led by Mr. Somchay Xiongchongteng, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction of Vientiane Capital cum Vice Chairperson of the Lao Front for National Construction of Vientiane Capital.

Overview of the working session (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

During the reception, the Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City provided information on the administrative unit arrangements in Ho Chi Minh City and the organizational structure of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

She also reviewed the implementation results of the 2022–2024 Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Lao Front for National Construction of Vientiane Capital.

Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh delivers her remarks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

According to Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, the two sides have proactively carried out activities within their respective functions and responsibilities; facilitated exchanges and delegation visits to strengthen and maintain their cooperative relationship, learn from each other’s experiences, and effectively contribute to sustaining the sister-city and friendly cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Vientiane Capital.

Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh and Vice Chairperson of the Lao Front for National Construction of Vientiane Capital Somchay Xiongchongteng sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation for the 2025–2030 period. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

She expressed confidence that the 2025–2030 Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation would serve as a significant driving force to further boost the special relationship between the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Lao Front for National Construction of Vientiane Capital.

It is expected to open a new phase of increasingly practical and effective cooperation, contributing to strengthening and consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

Mr. Somchay Xiongchongteng, Vice Chairperson of the Lao Front for National Construction of Vientiane Capital speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

On his side, Mr. Somchay Xiongchongteng also informed about personnel arrangements and activities of the Lao Front for National Construction of Vientiane Capital.

The two sides shared practical experiences in mobilizing and promoting the strength of the great national unity, implementing social supervision and feedback, as well as supporting the government in various movements.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong