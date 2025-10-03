Ho Chi Minh City reviews, refines policies under two-tier local government model

The HCMC People's Committee, on October 2, issued a directive conveying instructions from its Chairman regarding the implementation of a comprehensive review, refinement of mechanisms, policies aligned with the city's two-tier local government model.

Civil servants at a public administrative service center receive administrative procedure requests from citizens. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned the Department of Justice to serve as the lead agency, working in coordination with the Department of Home Affairs and other relevant departments and agencies, to urgently advise the municipal government in collaborating with the Standing Committee of the People's Committee to review, prioritize, and develop a detailed timeline for amending policies and mechanisms under the city’s jurisdiction.

Heads of departments, agencies, and the People's Committees of wards, communes, and special zones are responsible for proactively reviewing and advising on the issuance, amendment, supplementation, replacement, or repeal of legal normative documents. This process must adhere to the established timeline to ensure that all urgent and essential documents are finalized by the end of 2025, thereby enabling uniform and synchronized implementation across the entire city.

Priority will be given to mechanisms and policies aimed at removing bottlenecks, leveraging Ho Chi Minh City’s special administrative arrangements, and fostering driving forces for the city’s development—thereby ensuring the effective implementation of the two-tier local government model. The directive also emphasizes the continued, effective execution of National Assembly Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15. Additionally, priority will also be given to revising and supplementing policies related to healthcare, education, social welfare, and policies for public officials, civil servants, and public employees, as well as policies aimed at supporting the city’s economic growth objectives.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh