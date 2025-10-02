HCMC accelerates construction of Thuy Van Square expansion project

The Vung Tau Construction Investment Project Management Board is expediting the expansion of Thuy Van Square, with a total investment of nearly VND95 billion (US$3.6 million).

Design of Thuy Van Square

On October 2, Mr. Doan Hai Linh, Director of the Vung Tau Construction Investment Project Management Board, announced that the board is expediting the construction work to expand Thuy Van Square, located at lots No. 165 and 165A on Thuy Van Street, Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The project has a total investment of nearly VND95 billion, including over VND25 billion (US$947,000) allocated for compensation and more than VND53.2 billion (US$2 million) for construction. The development will feature a new square covering over 52,000 square meters, a 16-meter-wide surrounding road, a landscaped green space, lighting systems, parking areas, and rest stations.

Previously, the Prime Minister approved the withdrawal of nearly 36,000 square meters of defense land in the area for the project. Thuy Van Square is expected to be completed by the end of this year, providing a modern public space for major events and contributing to the overall development of Thuy Van Boulevard.

The two plots of land designated for the expansion of Thuy Van Square are located opposite Tam Thang Tower.

By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh