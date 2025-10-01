President affirms expectations for HCMC’s pioneering development role

President Luong Cuong affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City possesses significant potential and advantages, and the Party Central Committee places strong expectations on the city to play a pioneering role in national development.

President Luong Cuong at a meeting with voters in Ho Chi Minh City

President Luong Cuong said at a meeting with voters in Ho Chi Minh City this afternoon that the Party Central Committee holds high expectations for the city’s development, recognizing its great potential and advantages and mandating a pioneering role in national advancement; moreover, he emphasized the necessity of successfully completing all assigned tasks to ensure the city makes significant contributions to moving the country forward.

President Luong Cuong, representing the Delegation of National Assembly Deputies from Ho Chi Minh City - Unit No. 10, met with constituents across multiple communes including An Nhon Tay, Thai My, Nhuan Duc, Tan An Hoi, Cu Chi, Phu Hoa Dong, Binh My, Hoc Mon, Ba Diem, Xuan Thoi Son, and Dong Thanh in advance of the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly.

The delegation also included notable representatives such as former Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and former Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and former Political Commissar of the HCMC Command Major General Phan Van Xung.

Addressing the voters, President Luong Cuong highlighted the special importance of the upcoming 10th National Assembly session, noting that it will both summarize activities of the current term and establish orientations for the new national development stage. He informed constituents that the session is slated to consider and decide on 45 draft laws and resolutions pertaining to socio-economics and the state budget, thereby creating a vital legal corridor to unlock resources for national development.

The President expressed his pleasure in meeting voters for the first time since the implementation of the two-tier local government model three months prior. While noting that the new model has initially yielded many positive results, he acknowledged the difficulties raised by voters, which include issues related to planning, land, tax, traffic, and administrative procedures.

President Luong Cuong called on communes to fully synthesize voters’ opinions, focus on removing obstacles, and continue promoting effective work. He stressed the goal of building a streamlined two-level local government apparatus that is efficient, effective, and closely connected to the people.

He assigned the HCMC National Assembly Deputies Delegation's Unit No. 10 will gather and report voters’ complaints on unresolved matters to the competent bodies. With a sense of personal responsibility, the President affirmed that he will also directly discuss these issues with relevant sides during his working process.

Reviewing the general situation, President Luong Cuong highlighted that the country continues to record important achievements, with significant contributions from the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City. He noted that the final months of the year bring a heavy workload, urgent timelines, and high demands, requiring unity and determination from all levels of government, party members, and the public to successfully accomplish tasks.

The State President reiterated that Ho Chi Minh City holds tremendous potential and advantages, and the Party Central Committee has placed high expectations on the city to take a pioneering, leading role in development. He expressed confidence that the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City will maintain close solidarity and determination, ensuring the successful fulfillment of all tasks. This, he said, would enable the city to make vital contributions as the nation enters a new era of strong and prosperous development.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan