HCMC Central Post Office among world’s 11 most beautiful post offices

The Ho Chi Minh City Central Post Office was ranked second in the list of the 11 most beautiful post offices around the world, which was announced by the US magazine Architectural Digest in its latest edition.

According to the magazine, the yellow façade and green shutters of the post office have turned the building into not only just a post office but a popular tourist attraction.

Located at 125 Hai Ba Trung Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, the structure was designed by Alfred Foulhoux in the late 1880s in a European style boasting Gothic, Renaissance, and French influences combined with Asian decor. It fascinates tourists with its typical colonial French features, ranging from exterior to interior decorations.

The post office offers all kinds of traditional postal services such as mailing, selling postcards, and selling stamps, whilst foreign money exchange is also available.

Algiers Central Post Office in Algeria topped the list, while the Palacio de Correos de México was placed third.

The other post offices included in the list were Palacio de Correos de México, Los Angeles of the US, Madrid of Spain, Colombus of the US, James A. Farely of the US, Ragusa of Italy, Bonn of Germany, Kolkata of India, and Winslow of the US.