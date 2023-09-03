HCMC celebrates National Day with fireworks display

Since late afternoon yesterday, many residents and tourists gathered at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street to join celebrations and enjoy the "Vietnam - Radiant Trust" artistic performance.

On the evening of September 2, from 9:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., Ho Chi Minh City hosted a fireworks show at two different spots: a high-altitude site near the entrance of the Saigon River Tunnel in Thu Duc District and a low-altitude one at Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11.

Before 9:00 p.m., a substantial number of residents had already gathered near the Saigon River Tunnel in anticipation of Ho Chi Minh City's fireworks display, which commemorates the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2023) and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2023). This event also marks 78 years since the Saigon uprising for self-governance (August 25, 1945 - August 25, 2023).

It was reported that a large number of residents and domestic and foreign visitors mustered at the two fireworks display locations to witness the spectacular fireworks shows.

Here are some photos of the fireworks display on the evening of September 2 in HCMC: