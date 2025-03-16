HCMC celebrates 75 anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic relations

The Consulate General of Hungary in Ho Chi Minh City last night hosted a day receeption of the Hungary Revolution of 1848-1849 and the 75th anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic relations (February 3, 1950 –2025).

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy attended the ceremony.

On behalf of the city's authorities and residents, she extended the warmest congratulations to the Consul General and his spouse, officials of the Hungarian Consulate General, and all Hungarian citizens living and working in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

The Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee affirmed that the Vietnamese people always remember Hungary's sincere support during the struggle for national independence. Nowadays, this relationship continues to deepen, making significant contributions to the development of both nations.

According to her, networking activities between Ho Chi Minh City and Hungarian businesses via exhibitions and seminars in trade, technology, investment, culture, and tourism have been regularly organized. Of which, a recent notable event is the first-ever Teqball World Championship, which was held in Ho Chi Minh City at the end of 2024, with the participation of athletes from various countries worldwide.

H.E. Lehőcz Gábor, Consul General of Hungary in Ho Chi Minh City, delivers a speech at the celebration. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Speaking at the ceremony, H.E. Lehőcz Gábor, Consul General of Hungary in Ho Chi Minh City, affirmed that Vietnam has been a key partner of Hungary for more than seven decades. In 2018, Hungary and Vietnam elevated their relations to a strategic partnership.

The Hungarian Consulate General has guaranteed to strengthen and improve political, economic, cultural and educational ties with Vietnam for the mutual benefit of both countries.

According to Mr. Lehőcz Gábor, the economic and educational cooperation between the two countries has steadily strengthened, fostering cultural harmony between the two nations, increasing trade turnover, expanding investment opportunities and enhancing mutual support in international forums.

Moreover, the growth of tourism strengthens people-to-people connections, promotes environmental protection and brings mutual benefits to both nations.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong