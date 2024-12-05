HCMC celebrates 64 years of establishing Vietnam - Cuba diplomatic relations

The Consulate General of the Republic of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony last night to celebrate the 64th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Cuba and Vietnam (1960-2024).

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuong Nam)

Attending and speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan highly appreciated the exemplary traditional friendship, cooperation and strong bond between Vietnam and Cuba.

He emphasized that as the country's leading economic, cultural and science-technology center, Ho Chi Minh City is proud to be a bridge contributing to the further development of Vietnam-Cuba relations.

Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ariadne Feo Labrada affirmed that over the passing years, the relationship, spirit of solidarity and friendship between the two nations have been developing in all fields.

Cuban has always received active support from the government of Ho Chi Minh City to enhance political, and economic-trade relations and solidarity between the peoples of the two nations.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan presents the symbolized donation of 100 tablets from the Ho Chi Minh City government to the Cuban people. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuong Nam)

On this occasion, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan presented 100 tablets from the Ho Chi Minh City government to the people of Cuba through the Cuban Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Hang- Translated by Huyen Huong